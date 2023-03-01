Body found in water on Kentucky, Tennessee state line

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — A body was found in a creek on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line Wednesday afternoon.

Whitley Dispatch received a call from the Jellico Police Department in Tennessee about a potential body found in Elk Creek behind the Save a Lot on US 25, according to a Facebook post by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Police from both states arrived and found a body in the water.

The investigation is being conducted by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 606-549-6017.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates