Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says

Saget died in a Florida hotel room last month

(CNN) – Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room last month, died from the result of a head trauma, according to a statement from his family.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the statement said. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The family added that they have been “overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.”

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” the statement added.

The “Fuller House” star, 65, had been on comedy tour at the time of his death.