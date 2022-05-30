Boaters on Lake Cumberland remember real reason for Memorial Day

Thousands of boaters took to the lakes and waterways this holiday for the "unofficial" start of summer.

BURNSIDE, Ky (WTVQ)- Thousands of boaters took to the lakes and waterways this holiday for the “unofficial” start of summer. On Lake Cumberland near Burnside, people have been out getting their boats and jet skiis in the water for some fun in the sun.

Safety was top of mind for some of the boaters, who encouraged others to make sure everyone had life jackets on and to be watchful for debris.

“Wear you life jacket is the biggest thing,” said boater Evan Kidd. “You could fall into the lake and hit your head. If you don’t have a life jacket, you might drowned. Watch out for other people. It might not be you doing something, but it might be other people.”

Some of the boaters we spoke with say they were thankful for sacrifices that fallen servicemen and women made so that they could enjoy the holiday out on the water.

“We’re probably gonna stay at home and just barbecue,” said Stacy Ehram, who has several family members who have or are serving in the service. “We’re military family. My husband is Army, my son is in the Navy out in California. So he won’t be home. We’re gonna get together with family and just remember our loved ones.”

Boaters, like Stacy Dye, were preparing to meet up with some of her friends on the lake.

“Just enjoy the holiday,” said Stacy Dye. “Remember it’s Memorial Day. So not necessarily celebrating, but remembering those who were lost to let us have this great country that we have.”

The Somerset- Pulaski County Special Response Team launched a new rescue boat ahead of the holiday weekend to aid in any emergencies that might happen.