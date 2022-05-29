“Minutes are vital”: Marine 1 already saving lives on Lake Cumberland

SOMERSET, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of vacationers are hitting the waters this holiday weekend for some fun in the sun. On Lake Cumberland in Pulaski County, there’s a new tool just launched that is aimed at helping keep you and your family safe while out on the water.

“Pulaski County and all the counties on the lake now have a boat that’s in the water 24/7 and will be left here with firefighting capabilities,” said Chief Doug Baker of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team.

The boat is called Marine 1 and is funded through the city of Burnside and the county’s economic development association.

Marine 1 is equipped with radar, sonar, and water hoses, and other systems to aid in emergency rescues. Leaders say Marine 1 will go a long way in improving the safety response times during emergencies on the lake.

The boat is already coming in handy. The team quickly rescued a woman who had fallen in to the lake this past Wednesday, barely 24 hours after the boat had been launched.

“Instead of it taking thirty minutes to get a boat here to get it launched, to get it to that person, we with Burnside fire were able to get to here in probably ten minutes instead of 45, which basically is lifesaving,” said Chief Baker.

Burnside mayor Robert Lawson says he hopes the vessel will attract more people to the lake by having an extra presence of safety.

“Any given weekend, especially through May through September, we’ll have forty thousand people on this lake,” said mayor Lawson. “We have a lot of shoreline here, so safety first. And that’s life saving by having this.”

The team has a second boat in the works. They’re hoping it will be launched next year.

“For years, we’ve tried to have a five year plan, a ten year plan on what we wanted to be.” said Chief Baker. “Simply because it’s the way we’ve always done it isn’t the way it needs to be. So you’ve got to prepare for the future.”

Marine 1 will be docked at the Burnside Marina.