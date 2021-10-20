Bluegrass Medical Aesthetics: Weight Loss
Troy Thompson is joined by Elise, nurse practitioner, on ABC 36 to talk all about the medically supervised weight loss program at Bluegrass Medical Aesthetics.
Special Promotional offer going on right now!
BMA offering $99 off your first treatment plan, plus a free vitamin injection
Click here for more information about BMA!
Bluegrass Medical Aesthetics
106 Magnolia Dr. Suite 200
Georgetown, KY 40324
502-868-0806
Maysville- located across from Mason C. High School
606-564-8622
email: info@Bmaky.com