Bluegrass Medical Aesthetics: Weight Loss

Troy Thompson is joined by Elise, nurse practitioner, on ABC 36 to talk all about the medically supervised weight loss program at Bluegrass Medical Aesthetics.

Special Promotional offer going on right now!

BMA offering $99 off your first treatment plan, plus a free vitamin injection

Click here for more information about BMA!

Bluegrass Medical Aesthetics

106 Magnolia Dr. Suite 200

Georgetown, KY 40324

502-868-0806

Maysville- located across from Mason C. High School

606-564-8622

email: info@Bmaky.com