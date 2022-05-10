Bluegrass Fair returns to Masterson Station Park this June

The Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair returns June 9-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bluegrass Fair returns to Masterson Station Park next month. According to the Lexington Lions Club, the 2021 fair saw record attendance.

According to a post shared by Bluegrass Fair on Monday, “Get ready for the fun, the food, and the entertainment that only the Lexington Lions Club Bluegrass Fair can deliver, June 9-19 at Masterson Station Park in Lexington!”

Dubbed the largest and best county fair in the state, organizers say details on the 2022 line-up will be announced soon.

You can follow Bluegrass Fair updates HERE.