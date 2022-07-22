Bluegrass Crime Stoppers increases reward payouts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has increased the reward payout scale from $1,000 to $1,500 for tips that lead to an arrest.

In June, Crime Stoppers and Lexington police announced a partnership, offering a $10,000 initiative to solve unsolved homicides from 2022. Anyone with a tip that leads to an arrest in any unsolved 2022 homicide will receive $2,500.

Now, tipsters receive up to $1,500 for information that leads to an arrest, but if the arrest or seizure involves a firearm, the tipster will be eligible to receive even more money.

“For over twenty years, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has had the same reward scale used to pay cash to tipsters,” said Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Coordinator Detective Anthony Delimpo. “Ultimately, money talks, and it was time for us to increase the payouts. We believe this will help increase the volume of tips we receive, lead to more arrests, and help close more open cases.”

Per Kentucky State law, anyone making a tip through Crime Stoppers remains anonymous. To submit a tip or contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, call 859-253-2020 or click HERE.