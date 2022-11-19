Bluegrass Bully Rescue hosts “Howlidays” adoption event

The adoption event included pictures with Santa, a silent auction, and the chance to meet some of their adoptable dogs

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One dog rescue non-profit in Lexington held its “Howlidays” Adoption event Saturday at Rock House Brewing.

Bluegrass Bully Rescue is a volunteer-ran, foster-based rescue which serves central Kentucky.

The adoption event included pictures with Santa, a silent auction, and the chance to meet some of their adoptable dogs.

Organizers say they rely on donations from the community. They say money raised helps cover costs of vet bills, microchips, vaccinations and other services the rescue provides.

“we don’t discriminate. We take in any dog that we can. The more dogs we can help, the more dogs we can get out of shelters. Some of our dogs come in as owner surrenders, some come in from shelters, some come in from just a good Samaritan finding a stray on the streets,” said Leah Blanton, co-owner of Bluegrass Bully Rescue.

For more information on how you can donate or foster, click here.