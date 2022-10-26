Blue Grass Airport prepares for 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships

Asn an official partner, the airport will provide first impression to thousands of travelers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Final preparations are underway as Blue Grass Airport gets ready to greet passengers arriving for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Serving as an official partner of this year’s event, the airport will provide the first impression to thousands of travelers expected to fly into central Kentucky.

The airport is partnering with the airlines, Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Customs and Signature Flight Support (private aviation) to meet the needs of arriving commercial and private aviation passengers. In addition, Blue Grass Airport is working with its onsite rental car companies, ground transportation providers, parking concessionaire, as well as its food and retail partners to ensure guests from around the world have a warm welcome to Lexington.

Several of the preparations being made for the festivities include:

Additional flight offerings and larger aircraft to handle the increased passenger demand

Increased parking area for private aircraft

Breeders’ Cup merchandise and special products offered in retail shops

Live performances by Bluegrass bands

Food tastings and bourbon-related experiences

Complimentary bourbon balls upon arrival, courtesy of Maker’s Mark

“Call to the Post” at baggage claim as passengers’ bags arrive

LexArts artistic foals grazing in baggage claim

Purple and yellow flowers throughout the exterior of the airport

Breeders’ Cup themed attire for airport staff working in the terminal

Extended hours for airport restaurants and the business lounge, The Club at Blue Grass

“Blue Grass Airport is tremendously proud to host international and U.S. visitors for the Breeders’ Cup World Championships,” said Eric Frankl, president & CEO of Blue Grass Airport. “Planning for events such as this takes at least one year of preparation and lots of coordination with our partners. We are thankful for the support of our on-site partners and all the staff that creates such a positive travel experience for our guests.”

Located in Lexington, Kentucky, Blue Grass Airport celebrates 75 years of commercial air service as Kentuckians “Get Going” with non-stop and connecting flights to hundreds of destinations worldwide. Serving as many as 1.4 million passengers annually, the airport focuses daily on fulfilling its vision of providing a welcoming approach connecting Kentucky and the world. The airport supports the region with approximately 3,475 jobs and a total economic output exceeding $370 million. Receive the latest airport news by liking us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bluegrassairport or following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/bgairport.