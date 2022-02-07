Blood donors can earn restaurant gift card this week
Texas Roadhouse partnering with Kentucky Blood Centers, just in time for Valentines
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Blood Centers are showing some love during February.
From Monday, Feb. 7 to Saturday, Feb. 12, blood donors will get a $15 Texas Roadhouse gift card when donating at a KBC donor center, in addition to a limited-edition “Give Love” long-sleeve T-shirt, while supplies last.
Call 800-775-2522 to schedule an appointment.
KBC donor centers are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays, are listed below:
Andover Donor Center
3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington
Beaumont Donor Center
3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
Hillview Donor Center
5406 Antle Drive, Louisville
Middletown Donor Center
12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
Pikeville Donor Center
472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville
Somerset Donor Center
10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset
To schedule a donation, click HERE or call 800.775.2522.