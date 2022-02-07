Blood donors can earn restaurant gift card this week

Texas Roadhouse partnering with Kentucky Blood Centers, just in time for Valentines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Blood Centers are showing some love during February.

From Monday, Feb. 7 to Saturday, Feb. 12, blood donors will get a $15 Texas Roadhouse gift card when donating at a KBC donor center, in addition to a limited-edition “Give Love” long-sleeve T-shirt, while supplies last.

Call 800-775-2522 to schedule an appointment.

KBC donor centers are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturdays, are listed below:

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

