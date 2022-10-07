Bird flu found in backyard flock﻿ in Fayette County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A case of the bird flu was found in a backyard flock of birds in Fayette County, officials said Friday.

Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the flock.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture began an investigation after being notified by the University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

State officials have quarantined the site to determine if there are any further detections.

The state had two earlier cases of the virus in February when birds from commercial poultry operations in Fulton and Webster counties tested positive for the virus. The sites were quarantined and cleaned then released from quarantine and declared clear of the virus by May. The most recent case is not linked to those February incidents.