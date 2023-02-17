Bill would prohibit state universities from giving lifetime contracts to employees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — University of Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari is the inspiration behind a new bill filed Thursday.

The Courier Journal reported that Rep. Patrick Flannery (R-Olive Hill) filed a bill that would prohibit state universities from giving lifetime contracts to employees, citing Calipari’s contract.

“Obviously there’s a basketball coach in this state that has a lifetime contract. I think we probably know who we’re talking about,” Hill said.

House Bill 336 doesn’t specifically mention Calipari, but says the governing boards of the state’s postsecondary institutions should be prohibited from entering “into any contract for lifetime employment.”

Calipari signed what has been called a lifetime contract at UK back in 2019.