Bill would let unvaccinated WVa workers get unemployment

People who quit their jobs usually aren’t eligible for unemployment unless they had “good cause” to leave work.
Steve Rogers,

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would allow people who leave their jobs because they are denied a religious or medical exemption to the COVID-19 vaccination to receive unemployment benefits.

Republican Sen. Mark Maynard, a sponsor of Senate Bill 576, said Thursday that the legislation was designed with health care workers in mind. A number of West Virginia hospitals have mandated that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, including two of the largest health care networks: the West Virginia University Health System and Charleston Area Medical Center.

People who quit their jobs usually aren’t eligible for unemployment unless they had “good cause” to leave work.

Categories: News, State News
Tags: , , , ,

Related