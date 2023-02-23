Bill would gradually raise Ky.’s minimum wage to $15 by July 2028

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill introduced in the Senate would raise Kentucky’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by July 2028.

Senate Bill 32 aims to raise the minimum wage, with staggered increases over the next five years. The bill was filed by Sen. Reggie Thomas (D-Lexington).

Thomas said he filed the bill over concerns that Kentucky’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour hasn’t been raised since 2009.

“Raising the minimum wage in Kentucky would not only improve the financial well-being of low-wage workers and their families but also have a positive ripple effect throughout the state’s economy,” said Thomas. “When workers earn a livable wage, they have more purchasing power, which can lead to increased consumer spending and a boost in local businesses. This in turn can create more jobs and help reduce poverty and inequality, ultimately strengthening Kentucky’s economy and its people.”

The bill would also allow individual cities to enact their own minimum wage laws. It’ll be considered during the 2023 Regular Session.