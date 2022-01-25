Bill would force school boards to allow public comment

Bill would take decision making on board procedures away from local boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Local school boards across the Commonwealth may soon be required to allow a public comment period during meetings.

The House Education Committee voted in favor of House Bill 121 on Tuesday. It would require local school boards to allow at least 15 minutes of public comment at each meeting. It would also allow school boards to skip the public comment period if no one has requested to speak.

Committee Chair Rep. Regina Huff, R-Williamsburg, is the primary sponsor of HB 121. She said although the bill is simple, she believes it is important. Huff said while most school boards already allow an opportunity for public comments, not all of them do.

“I think that this just ensures that there is that opportunity (to speak),” Huff said. “And I think that will really go a long way in making connections with their elected officials rather than hampering them and being felt like (they) were locked out.”

Huff added parents have reached out to her and requested this bill.

Rep. Lisa Willner, D-Louisville, said she also believes HB 121 is an important bill, but she has concerns that the legislation would not allow school boards to end a public comment period due to safety concerns. Huff said the bill would not prohibit school boards from taking the necessary measures to ensure safety at meetings.

Rep. C. Ed Massey, R-Hebron, expressed concerns that HB 121 might be “intruding” on the way a local school board operates.

“I think only (school boards) are best to determine what they need to do at their local meeting,” Massey said, adding he would vote yes on the bill in committee, but he still has some concerns.

Huff said she understands Massey’s concerns, but she believes parents should have the right to speak at school board meetings.

“Even though these officials are elected, they’re still working for the parents, and they need to be able to answer their questions,” Huff added.

Before voting, Rep. Myron Dossett, R-Pembroke, shared with the committee he does support requiring public comment at school board meetings.

“It is a good way for the citizens of these individual districts to be able to know that they have a voice,” Dossett said.

HB 121 will now go before the House for consideration.