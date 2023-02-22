Bill would establish a hate crime law in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mirror bills, filed in both the House and Senate in honor of the victims of the 2018 Jeffersontown Kroger shooting, would establish a hate crime law in Kentucky.

The bills, Senate Bill 272 and House Bill 477, were filed by Senate Democratic Leader Gerald Neal (Louisville) and Rep. Daniel Grossberg (D-Louisville).

If passed, the law would extend prison time if it’s proven that a crime was intentionally committed based on race, color, ethnicity, religion, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation. The prison sentence for a Class A or B misdemeanor would be increased by at least half of the maximum imprisonment sentence and fine that currently exists. For a Class D felony, the term of imprisonment would be increased by one to five years; a Class C felony would be increased by five to ten years; and a Class A or B felony would be increased by 10 to 20 years.

If convicted, the change in the state hate crimes law means a person would not be eligible for probation, shock probation, conditional discharge, parole or any other form of early release.

In 2018, Gregory Bush, of Louisville, was sentenced to life in prison for his racially-motivated murder of two Black Jeffersontown Kroger patrons. He attempted to murder a third person as well.

This bill was filed in honor of the two victims, Vickie Jones and Maurice Stallard; it will be considered during the 2023 Regular Session.