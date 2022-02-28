Bill to restrict who organizations can post bail for passes in House Judiciary Commmittee

The bill addresses non profit and for profit organizations that raise money to bail people out of jail.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A bill that aims to restrict who organizations can post bail for passes in the House Judiciary Committee,

Last week, the bill, HB 313, also known as Madalynn’s Law, which is sponsored by Republican Representative John Blanton of Salyersville passed with 11 yes votes.

In a release to ABC 36, Rep. Blanton said “We have found that in some circumstances, some of these individuals who have been bailed out by these groups have gone on to not only commit further crimes, but also be responsible for the deaths of individuals in communities. It is important for us to put in some kind of road block so these organizations cannot bail out violent criminals and repeat offenders. This bill is meant to protect innocent individuals in communities across the Commonwealth, and it is critical in ensuring that these violent offenders do not have the capability of committing more crimes.”

There are no restrictions right now on who the organizations can post bail for, so the sponsors spoke with the circuit court judges to see where the line could be set. The judges said if bail is set above $5,000, if the person is facing domestic violence charges or if the person is getting a court-ordered substance abuse treatment under Casey’s Law.

Republican Representative Jason Nemes, of Middletown, is the primary co-sponsor of Madalynn’s Law.

He told committee members that bail is important in ensuring people get back to their families but there needs to be something in place that stops the bailing out of violent offenders.

“We have to have human judgement in the equation when deciding to bail a person out, and that judgement is not there when an entity decides to post bail. This is the next step in protecting the public. We are saying that these organizations cannot bail a person out if they are being charged with a serious offense. Not only would the three circumstances prevent the organizations from bailing these people out, but it also bans them from bailing a person out through a third-party and would have mandatory reporting on where the money is coming from and going to,” said Rep. Nemes.

Rep. Blanton and Rep. Nemes also had the family of of Madalynn Troutt, a 17 year old girl who was killed by a man who was speeding down the wrong side of the road, in a stolen vehicle, and had a head on collision with Madalynn, with them at the meeting with the committee.

The man responsible had bail posted by the Louisville Community Bail Fund 24 hours before the car crash.

Madalynn’s mother, father, and brother testified in front of the committee about the importance of this legislation and how their daughter would still be here today if the Louisville Community Bail Fund had not posted this offender’s bail.

The bill now waits to be heard on the House floor.