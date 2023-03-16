Bill to ban TikTok on Ky. government devices heads to governor’s desk

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill to ban TikTok on state government devices that easily passed in both the Kentucky House and Senate is now heading to the governor’s desk.

Senate Bill 20 would ban the use or download of TikTok on any state government network or government-issued devices, direct the Commonwealth Office of Technology and legislative branch to install controls to block access to TikTok and permit the judicial branch to implement its own ban and restrictions of TikTok.

The bill passed in the Senate by a 31-0 vote and in the House by a 96-3 vote.

SB 20 now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk.

To read the bill in its entirety, head here: https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/record/23rs/sb20.html

See More

Ky. Senate passes bill to ban TikTok from government devices