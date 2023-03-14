Bill that would legalize medical marijuana in Ky. passes committee, heads to Senate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill that would legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky passed through a committee meeting Tuesday.

Senate Bill 47 would legalize medical marijuana use for Kentuckians with a handful of certain medical conditions, like PTSD or epilepsy. It also sets strict provisions for possession, like needing the proper identification card and the right dosage; outlines that smoking the product will be prohibited, meaning oils and edibles will likely be primary routes; and the rollout wouldn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2025.

The bill passed on an 8-3 vote. It now heads to the Senate.

This was the first time in Kentucky a Senate committee heard a bill on legalizing medical marijuana.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has repeatedly voiced support for medical marijuana legalization, even implementing an executive order this year that allows Kentucky patients to possess it as long as it’s legally purchased from another state and brought over.