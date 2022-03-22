Bill signed into law classifying incest as Class ‘A’ felony

The new law categorizes incest as a violent offense for purposes of determining parole eligibility

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A bill was signed into law Monday in Kentucky that categorizes incest as a violent offense for the purposes of determining parole eligibility.

Under the law, people convicted of Class ‘A’ or Class ‘B’ Incest will now have to serve 85-percent of their sentence instead of the previous 20-percent.

Senate Bill 38 was sponsored by Republican Senator Julie Raque Adams, of Louisville.

“Incest often harms the most vulnerable children by those who they trust the most,” said Sen. Adams. “Those traumatic, violent childhood experiences can negatively impact them for the rest of their lives in ways we don’t even know. We need to do what we can to help victims move past such horrible experiences, with the freedom to go on with their lives and not have to face those criminals so soon after they’ve been convicted.”