Bill seeks to add rape, incest exceptions to Ky. abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A new bill introduced in Kentucky would relax the state’s near-total abortion ban.

The measure would allow exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. It was introduced Wednesday, but its sponsor stopped short of predicting how his Republican colleagues will react.

The bill’s sponsor is Republican Rep. Jason Nemes. He says the bill is the “right thing to do.”

His bill includes another exemption to allow abortions when two doctors determine a fetus has an abnormality that’s “incompatible with life outside the womb.”

State law bans abortions except when they are carried out to save the life of the mother.