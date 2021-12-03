Bill prefiled to require Narcan training for Kentucky teachers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rep. Derek Lewis (R-90) of London has prefiled a bill that would require teachers in the Commonwealth to be trained on how to use Narcan, also known as Naloxone.

Bill Request (BR) 913 is titled “AN ACT relating to the emergency administration of medication in schools.”

The summary of BR 913 states, “Amend KRS 158.838 to include naloxone among the medications each school shall have an employee trained to administer or to assist with self-administration; require training for naloxone; make conforming changes.”

Naloxone is used in emergencies to help those who have overdosed from opioids.