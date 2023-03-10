Bill limiting drag shows passes Ky. Senate, heads to House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bill that would prohibit drag shows on public property or in places where performances could be viewed by children easily passed the Kentucky Senate Friday.

Republican lawmakers last week advanced the bill aimed at putting limits on drag shows in Kentucky, which sparked chants of “shame” from opponents who decried the measure as discriminatory and said it would stifle First Amendment rights.

Violations of the bill would be punishable as misdemeanors for the first two offenses but would rise to a felony for subsequent offenses. Businesses hosting such performances could have their alcohol and business licenses suspended or revoked.

The bill, Senate Bill 115, passed by a vote of 26-6 with 1 pass vote.

It now heads to the House.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.

