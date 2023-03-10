‘Lex Have Pride’ makes their voices heard at city council on Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A petition has been created in response to recent Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation introduced in the Kentucky State Legislature.

Many who oppose the legislation say it would create more harm than good.

In an effort to make their voices heard, one Lexington grassroots organization, ‘Lex Have Pride’ made their presence known at the city council meeting Thursday tonight.

“My job just got harder with, sorry, with, [breaks down] legislation like this, that shows people further into the closet to a darker place that makes it colder, and a lot harder to see themselves for who they are,” says Wanda McCants, a mental health counselor in the city.

Thursday night the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government City Council meeting was packed, as the LGBTQ+ community showed up in protest of the newly introduced pieces of legislation in Frankfort.

“Drag is good. Drag is not a crime. The LGBTQ+ community is good, does good. Our communities contributions to the social fabric of our great nation, to popular culture, and to individual families speak to our community’s perseverance and inherent dignity. We have a long and storied history of showing the world that it’s okay to be yourself. It’s okay to live a life a little differently. Well, now we’re not okay,” added drag performer, Uma Jewels.

Currently the two bills are Senate Bill 115 and House Bill 470.

Senate Bill115 would limit drag performances in certain areas.

House Bill 470 would prohibit access to gender affirming care for minors and penalizes health care providers who offer those services.

“Our five demands are simple, they ensure safety and security for the LGBTQ+ population and promote Lexington is a fair, equitable and desirable place to live. We are not asking you to break any laws or direct anyone else to break any laws. We’re asking you to use your powers as a city to advocate for and protect the LGBTQ+ Community of Lexington against a backdrop of state legislature trying to take us backwards,” also says Josh Schubert, of Lex Have Pride.

Those with the Lexington grassroots organization also adding that they have an ongoing petition that would protect the LGBTQ+ community.

Another drag performer, Adriana Fuentes spoke on how this hurts dreams, “these bills not only will take away from my form of income, the money I raised for my for my monthly shows and my favorite charities. They’re also taking away my American dream and my freedom that my mom brought me here for.”

Dan Wu, vice mayor of the city showing support, “Lexington will continue to be a welcoming and affirming community. Our diversity is our strength,”

Currently the petition is just 750 signatures away from their goal of 5,000.