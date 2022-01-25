Big Twin Creek bridge in Owen County to be replaced

The bridgework will require 60-day closure starting Jan. 31

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) –Work will soon begin to replace bridge on CR 1325 (Big Twin Creek Road) in Owen County as part of the Bridging Kentucky program.

Starting Monday, Jan. 31, the bridge will be closed to traffic for 60-days. Motorists will be encouraged to use the signed detour by using Cull Road to KY 227 to KY 325 to Ball Ridge.

The bridge is scheduled to be completed by April 2022.

M & M Services is the contractor for the project with a low bid of $279,784.64.