Beware of jury duty scam calls going around Laurel County

You are advised to never share personal or banking information with anyone over the phone.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Commonwealth Attorney, Jackie Steele, is warning of a phone scam going around the county.

Steele warns there are calls going around where someone is saying they are with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and are taking money on what they are saying is a ‘Failure to Appear’ call of missing some form of jury duty.

Steele says there have been multiple calls to the Attorney’s office about this scam. Steele says the scam calls sometimes say ‘Grand Jury’, sometimes say ‘Jury Service’.

The Sheriff’s office also adding that the scam calls is listing the number as 606-401-2949 and asking you to press 2 to speak to Lt. Daniels. The Sheriff says this is not the Sheriff Office’s number and there is no Lt. Daniels with the Sheriff’s office.