Bespoken Spirits moving bourbon aging process to Lexington’s Greyline Station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Bespoken Spirits is moving its bourbon aging process that includes ag tech to Lexington’s Greyline Station, the company announced Thursday.

The move will be official in 2024.

The bourbon aging process that includes ag tech is called “Tailored Wood Finishing.”

“Rather than putting spirit into a barrel and waiting passively for nature to take its course, we instill the barrel into the spirit, actively and precisely controlling the process to deliver premium quality tailored spirits full of nuance and flavor,” said Scott Savage, vice president of Research and Development and Production for Bespoken. “As a born-and-raised Kentuckian and engineer, I am thrilled at the opportunity to bring this company to my home.”

Thursday morning, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority also gave preliminary approval to Bespoken for tax incentives, which still must be OK’d by the Urban County Council. The company anticipates creating 17 jobs over the next 10 years.

“Bespoken is a good fit for Lexington. They’re moving their headquarters here to the part of bourbon country where ag tech has also found a home,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

Bespoken Spirits was founded in 2019.