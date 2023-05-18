Beshear releases first TV ad of gubernatorial campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear released the first TV ad of his gubernatorial campaign on social media on Thursday.

The ad, which will air on television beginning Monday, May 22, according to Medium Buying, touts his work over the past four years as governor including bringing thousands of jobs to the state and providing assistance to tornado and flood victims.

Toward the middle of the one-minute ad, Beshear is seen sitting in Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church, where he says his grandad and great-grandad were preachers. It was “flattened” by tornadoes.

“But when Kentuckians get knocked down, we get right back up again and we rebuild stronger and better than before,” he said, a sentiment he’s shared often following the natural disasters across the state and a mass shooting in Louisville.

In the 2019 Kentucky governor general election, Beshear’s campaign didn’t air on TV until Aug. 6, a significant timing difference from this first ad set to air this Monday.

Beshear easily won the Democratic nomination for governor in Tuesday’s primary election to seek a second term.

Wednesday, he announced a statewide tour including locations in Paducah, Lexington, Bowling Green, Louisville and more.

