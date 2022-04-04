Beshear raised more than $1 million in first quarter for re-election bid

The incumbent raised nearly $2.4 million in six months, according to his re-election campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign on Monday announced the Democratic incumbent raised more than $1 million in campaign contributions in the first quarter of 2022, breaking a first quarter record for any incumbent Kentucky governor seeking re-election.

The re-election campaign says Beshear has raised nearly $2.4 million in six months and has $2.2 million on hand.

Beshear raised nearly $5.5 million in his 2019 campaign. He defeated Republican incumbent Matt Bevin in the general election.