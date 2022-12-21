Beshear issues State of Emergency for incoming winter storm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear at a press conference Wednesday declared a State of Emergency in Kentucky ahead of the winter storm.

Beshear updated Kentuckians on the latest from the National Weather Service, how the state is preparing and also signed a price gouging order on items like snow shovels and salt used to prepare for these incoming winter conditions.

He said the Kentucky National Guard is readying its assets to assist in rescues. Kentucky Emergency Management suggests putting together an emergency kit now for your home and car in case it’s needed. You can see what you should have in those kits by clicking here. Other advice includes staying aware by watching the news and listening to the radio to stay aware. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it has 1,365 state-owned and contracted plow trucks to deploy across the state, with over 300,000 tons of salt, nearly 1 million gallons of brine (for anti-icing efforts) and more than 1 million gallons of calcium chloride (an additive for salt for deicing).

Kentucky State Parks have also opened warming centers for anyone in need. Those include:

Barren River Lake State Resort Park

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park

Carter Caves State Resort Park

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park

Dale Hollow Lake State Resort Park

General Butler State Resort Park

Greenbo Lake State Resort Park

Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

Kenlake State Resort Park

Kentucky Dam Village

Lake Barkley State Resort Park

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

Natural Bridge State Resort Park

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

Pine Mountain State Resort Park

Rough River State Resort Park

The storm is expected to bring snow, wind and dangerous temperatures into Christmas weekend, which could cause hazardous travel conditions.

To listen to Beshear’s full press conference, click here.

Stick with ABC 36 for the latest weather conditions in Central Kentucky – on air and online.