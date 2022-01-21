Beshear fills judgeship, seats on state boards and commissions

Meyer named to bench in Daviess County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

— Appointed the Honorable Shannon Meyer as District Judge, Division 3, for the 6th Judicial District of Kentucky in Daviess County

— Appointed Morgan Ward as a member of the Personnel Board.

Morgan Ward of Louisville is an attorney at Stites & Harbison PLLC. He replaces Mark Haines, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 1, 2026.

— Appointed Todd Mansfield to the Court Facilities Standards Committee.

Todd Mansfield of Elkton is County Judge/Executive of Todd County. He replaces Kris Knochelmann, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 6, 2026.

— Appointed Tom Lund as a member of the Bluegrass State Skills Corporation Board of Directors.

Tom Lund of Lebanon is retired. He replaces Melanie Ratliff, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 5, 2023.

— Appointed Aaron Willis as a member of the Governor’s Postsecondary Education Nominating Committee.

Aaron Willis of Louisville is the managing broker at Column Realty. He replaces Matt Linville, who has resigned, and shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 14, 2024.

— Appointed Scott Mason as a member of the Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission. The Governor has also reappointed Ashley Parrott and named Kevin Russell as chair.

Scott Mason of Bowling Green is a small business consultant at The Mason Group, LLC. He replaces Isaiah Stovall, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 12, 2025.

Ashley Parrott of Louisville is a program officer at the James Graham Brown Foundation and shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 12, 2025

Kevin Russell of Radcliff is retired.

— Appointed Mark Pogue as a member of the Motor Vehicle Commission.