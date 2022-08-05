White House: Biden to visit flood damage in eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WTVQ) – President Joe Biden will visit Kentucky next week to tour areas devastated by recent flooding, according to the White House.

Biden will join Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear.

According to the news release, Biden will be in the area on Monday. It would mark the second visit to Kentucky by the President, following his tour of western Kentucky following deadly tornadoes.