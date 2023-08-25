Beshear emphasizes affordable housing need at conference in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear spoke at this year’s Kentucky Affordable Housing Conference on Friday.

The conference, hosted by the Kentucky Housing Corporation, aims to connect Kentuckians with equal access to housing.

“We need more affordable housing everywhere, all across Kentucky. We needed it before the natural disasters and we will need even more of it with the economic boom that we’re in. We’re creating record numbers of jobs which means we’ll need more people. It’s a good problem to have,” Beshear told ABC 36. “We are gonna make sure that we are putting dollars from the state from our record budget surplus of $1.55 billion. We’re gonna take some of those funds and make sure we’re doing more to build affordable housing.”

This year’s theme is “Rising to the Challenge: Building a Stronger Kentucky.”

Today is the last day of the conference.