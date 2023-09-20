Beshear and Cameron to attend gubernatorial forum in Louisville

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — The first gubernatorial forum will be held in Louisville Wednesday night.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron will be there for their first dual appearance during the race.

The forum is being hosted by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

According to the chamber, the candidates will be asked about their positions on the most crucial issues facing the commonwealth.

Political Consultant, Tres Watson, says as we’ve gotten closer to election day there has been a shift in the campaigns.

“While the ad groups are still hammering home negative issues, and kind of more partisan vitriolic issues,” said Watson “The candidates themselves have kind of shifted more into a general election campaign mode. I think you’re seeing a shift from the campaigns. From that kind of nail down the base, make sure we have that we have all the voters that we should have on board. Now they’re moving into communicating with the gooey middle, the moderates, the independents and the swing voters.”

Earlier today Beshear posted an ad to his campaign’s x account. The ad calling out Cameron’s stance on no exceptions for abortion.

“This is to you Daniel Cameron. To tell a 12 year old girl she must have the baby of her stepfather who raped her is unthinkable.”

Cameron responded immediately.

“I have said if the legislature were to bring me a bill with exceptions, I would sign it. Now contrast that to andy beshear, an extremist, whose record in public office is clear. He supports abortion through the ninth month.”

But as election day gets closer, how have the polls been changing?

“It seems to me like they’re about even.,” said Watson “Andy Beshear’s probably sitting at a two to three point lead. But you really see nothing that would lead me to believe that something would change in the campaign.”

The forum begins at 6:30 p.m.