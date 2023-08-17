Berea middle school teacher accused of sex crimes against children appears in court

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Berea middle school teacher who was arrested in March for sex crime-related charges against children appeared in court again Thursday.

Christopher Workman was seen for a pretrial conference, however instead, it was rescheduled for Oct. 5.

The 39-year-old is listed as a language arts teacher on the Farristown Middle School’s staff directory.

He was arrested on March 2.

Workman is charged with sodomy (victim under 12 years of age) and four counts of sexual abuse.