Berea man dies after motorcycle, truck collision in Rockcastle Co.

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 62-year-old man driving a motorcycle has died after a collision involving a truck in Rockcastle County on Sunday.

The crash happened yesterday around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of US 25 North and the exit 59 ramp of I-75.

A 50-year-old man was driving a truck off the exit ramp when he pulled out in front of the man driving a motorcycle, according to Kentucky State Police.

Barry Allen, of Berea, was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.