Berea man arrested for attempted murder of police officers

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Berea man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at officers twice at his home on Redbud Drive.

According to his arrest citation, Berea police arrived at Daniel Lewis’ home for a call of shots being fired. Once there, police say they tried to “de-escalate” the situation in the backyard and that’s when Lewis allegedly pointed a rifle at officers and shot multiple times. Officers shot back, and Lewis dropped his gun.

Berea police then tried to talk to Lewis again, and Lewis allegedly responded by grabbing his rifle and firing more shots at police. Officers fired back.

Lewis was eventually arrested and taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with one gunshot wound.

He was hospitalized until Thursday when he was booked into the Madison County Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder of a police officer.