Berea Independent School District postpones first day

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Berea Independent School District has postponed its first day of school citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the district.

In Facebook posts on the high school and elementary school pages, Superintendent Dr. Diane Hatchett says the first day has been moved to Monday, Aug. 22.

“Greetings,

We are looking forward to a great start to the 2022-23 school year. Health and safety is our number one priority. While we are committed to pushing through the pandemic we want to have a very strong start to our school year. Currently, due to the rise in Covid cases across the district we would not have all staff present during the first days of school,” the post read.

To make up for the days out, school will be in session on Nov. 21 and 22, which were originally designated as staff work days.

“Thank you for your time, grace and understanding. We are all in this together for children. Stay healthy” Dr. Hatchett ended her post.