Benefit concert Thursday raises money for Tornado Relief Fund

Concert in Somerset features top local, regional talent

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — If music soothes the soul, then organizers hope a concert in Somerset Thursday will help with some healing in Western Kentucky.

With a theme of ‘From the Mountains to Mayfield,’ proceeds from the benefit concert at the Center for Rural Development go to the state’s Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Doors open at 3 p.m. Thursday with tickets $10 at the door.

The concert features a number of popular local and regional groups who are donating their time and talents. They include Austin Trevor, Adam J. Stewart, Gravel Switch, Sppoky Fox, Trippin Roots, Whitney and Ray, Shades of Raven and Daniel Cain.