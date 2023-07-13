Bench dedicated to 10-year-old killed in shooting in Lexington in 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bench at a park in Lexington was dedicated to Landon Hayes on Wednesday, he’s a ten-year-old who was shot and killed last year.

Hayes was a victim of a murder-suicide in February of 2022.

He was shot and killed on Corral Street.

On Wednesday night, community members gathered to honor Hayes whose life was cut short far too soon.

His grandmother, Sharon Hayes Scarber says Landon was a happy-go-lucky kid, who loved his parents and football.

A bench located in Northeastern Park, now carries his name on a plate.

His family recalling just how special Landon was and how much he enjoyed going to Northeastern Park.

“I love him and, you know, he had a special thing with me. He was, I kept chewing gum and he loved it. So every time he saw me, he would run up on my car, and say ‘granny, you have any chewing gum?’ So I miss him doing that with me. I miss having Christmas with him. His birthday. When those events come around it, it’s pretty hard,” says Sharon Hayes Scarber, Landon’s grandmother.

His dad, Louis Hayes adding, “It just shows that the community loves Landon, and he had his own identity at 10 and, very respectful, , he knew when, when adults were serious and then he knew when adults, you know, was playing with him and he just enjoyed life. He enjoyed kids, enjoyed the park. So, you know, it was a great thing for them to dedicate a bench at this particular park because this is where he was at all day,” reflecting on the dedication.

The family says they appreciate the amount of support they have received since the passing of Landon.