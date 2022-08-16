Below average temperatures continue through the mid-week

Quiet and pleasant weather conditions continue for your Tuesday. A stray shower or storm will be possible, but outside of that there are no weather concerns. Temperatures will be reaching near the low 80s by the afternoon. Dewpoints in the low 60s and upper 50s will keep those temperatures feeling comfortable. Overnight skies will turn mostly clear with temperatures falling into the low-to-mid 60s. Patchy dense fog will be possible, especially in the valleys of southern and eastern Kentucky.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday. Partly sunny skies with a few showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should reach right around 80 degrees yet again. Quiet conditions continue for Thursday, with likely a bit more sunshine than the rest of the week. Rain chances remain low through Friday before an active pattern returns late this weekend into early next week. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details throughout the week. Don’t forget to join the ABC 36 Weather Watchers Facebook page.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm. Highs in the upper 70s near 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy valley fog. Lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.