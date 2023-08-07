Beloved West Jessamine teacher’s visitation, funeral set

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Beloved teacher Abby Dobie’s visitation and funeral have been set for today and tomorrow, respectively.

The 16-year teacher at West Jessamine High School was “loved and respected by her peers and students alike.” She won West Jessamine High School Teacher of the Year in 2020.

She and her husband, Mike, met at Asbury University while the two were working toward their bachelor’s degrees.

Abby leaves behind Mike, and her three children, Travis, Eleanor and Jaiden.

Her visitation will be held today, Aug. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wilmore Free Methodist Church. Her funeral will be held tomorrow, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. at the church as well.

For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed starting at 9:45 a.m. at the following link: Celebrating the life of Abby Dobie

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Abby Dobie Memorial Fund which was established through the National Christian Foundation here: https://secure.ncfgiving.com/GXDonateNow?id=a0U6S00000g2h7qUAA

Abby died on Aug. 1 in a single-vehicle car crash.