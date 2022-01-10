BelongLex expands message of inclusivity with hanging banners

“This message is both a mirror and a window,” said Wu. “A mirror for immigrants and refugees in Lexington to see that they indeed do belong and a window for everyone else to know what kind of city we aspire to be.”

The banners can be seen hanging at four iconic Lexington buildings: The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, the Living Arts & Science Center, the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center and the parking structure on Broadway between Main and Short Streets.

Hundreds of posters began going up in local establishments in 2019 with the ‘Immigrants & Refugees Belong Here’ message. The posters were distributed across the city to restaurant, shop, and business windows. In 2021, Wu continued the campaign through t-shirt sales with the message benefiting KEJC and KY Refugee Ministries (KRM).

According to Wu, funding for the expansion of the campaign was crowdsourced on GoFundMe, and all unspent proceeds will be donated to KEJC and KRM.