Bella Blooms Florist embraces supply shortages as it prepares for Valentine’s Day

And the pandemic has not only played a part in supply issues, its affected prices this Valentine’s Day as well.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bella Blooms Florist is in full swing getting prepared for Valentine’s Day on Monday, but with the pandemic nothing comes easy. Shortages in certain flowers and in supply have forced the Owner to think quickly and plan ahead.

“We are experiencing shortages in products across the board some of those are in fresh products which are roses obviously and other flowers and those we had to place the orders very early this year to make sure we could even get them” said Owner of Bella Blooms, Susan Otero.

Thankfully Otero says all the flowers she ordered for Valentine’s Day are now in house, but customer’s orders may not look like they used to.

The store also faces a glass shortage, so flower arrangements are being made in whatever vases they have.

“We have to make substitutions and I think customers understand that because everywhere things are in short supply” said Loretta Higginbotham, a florist at Bella Blooms.

Otero says that because of inflation Bella Blooms has had to adjust its traditional dozen rose’s arrangements to offering more mixed flower arrangements. But customers looking for that traditional look don’t have to worry, they still have plenty of roses to offer…you might just be paying a little bit more for them.

“A normal dozen done up well used to be $85 and now it’s probably $110 with valentine. We try very hard to broaden our offering within mixes with red roses so everyone feels happy and loved that day” said Otero.

And that’s the main focus for the florists at Bella Blooms…despite the obstacles put in their way.

Otero says they also expect a busy rush on Tuesday for those who forgot to order their flowers ahead of time, before slowing down on Wednesday.