Bell County man accused of trying to make underage girl have sex with him

He is being held on a $250,000 dollar cash bond.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bell County man is accused of trying to make an underage girl have sex with him.

According to WRIL Radio, a complaint warrant taken out by a Middlesboro Police Officer says that 29-year-old Steven Lankford is accused of using an electronic device to try and make a 16-year-old girl have sex with him

The officer states in the warrant that the incident happened on February 25th.

Lankford turned himself into the bell county jail Saturday morning, March 12th, and was served the warrant.

He is being held on a $250,000 dollar cash bond.