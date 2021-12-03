Bell County dispatcher killed in accidental shooting

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A dispatcher with Bell County 911 has been killed in an accidental shooting Friday, Dec. 3.

According to WRIL, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police, KSP Post 10 Harlan received a call from the sheriff’s department about an accidental shooting at the Bell County 911 Center.

The initial investigation by troopers and detectives found that around 1 a.m., two dispatchers were inside the center trading firearms when one of them was accidentally discharged.

Dispatcher Kyle Garrett, 23, of Frakes was fatally struck. Garret was taken to the Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced dead by the Bell County Coroner.

The two dispatchers were cousins and best friends. They grew up together and shared the hobby of trading guns.

Garrett’s autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Det. Andy Soltess is investigating the incident.

The sheriff’s department asks for prayers for the families of those involved, for the dispatchers and the deputies that work alongside them every day.