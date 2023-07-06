Bell Co. woman who claimed man swung an axe at her stomach while pregnant recants, is arrested

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Bell County woman who claimed a man swung an axe at her stomach while she was 13 weeks pregnant has since recanted her statement and was arrested for allegedly filing a false police report.

De’Andra Shaver told deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department that Donald Shaver assaulted her and swung an axe at her stomach while she was 13 weeks pregnant on June 24. In court on Wednesday, De’Andra recanted the incidents that occurred on that day, according to police.

De’Andra was arrested and charged with filing a false police report.

A court order dropping Donald’s charges was issued, except for public intoxication, and he was released from jail.

He was originally charged with assault, strangulation, attempted murder, attempted fetal homicide and public intoxication.