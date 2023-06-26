Bell Co. man accused of swinging axe at pregnant woman’s stomach

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Bell County man is accused of swinging an axe at a pregnant woman’s stomach during an argument on Saturday night.

According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, police were sent to a home on Old Cross Road for a domestic violence incident. Once there, a woman at the scene told police Donald Shaver Jr., of Middlesboro, assaulted her.

Once she broke free, Shaver allegedly swung an axe at her stomach. The woman is 13 weeks pregnant with their child.

Shaver was arrested and is charged with assault, strangulation, attempted murder, attempted fetal homicide and public intoxication.