Bell Co. police searching for suspects who unearthed grave at Gibson Cemetery

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Bell County police are looking for information after finding a grave had been unearthed in Gibson Cemetery.

Authorities were called to the cemetery on Thursday, according to WRIL.

Evidence at the scene and damage done to a vault and coffin made police believe two people were responsible for the incident. If you have any information, Bell County police are asking the public to call them at 606-337-6174.

Once the evidence was taken, deputies say they covered the grave back over and reset the headstone.