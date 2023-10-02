Bell Co. inmate ‘walks away’ from prison, arrested 7 miles away

James Baker mugshot (Kentucky State Police/Press release) James Baker mugshot (Kentucky State Police/Press release) James Baker mugshot (Kentucky State Police/Press release) James Baker mugshot (Kentucky State Police/Press release) James Baker mugshot (Kentucky State Police/Press release)

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)

10/2/23, 11:16 a.m.

Just minutes after the original press release was sent, KSP says Baker was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

He was arrested about 7 miles from the prison.

Baker will be charged with escape.

10/2/23, 11:11 a.m.

A Bell County inmate “walked away” from the Forestry Camp Prison Sunday evening, Kentucky State Police said Monday morning.

James Baker walked away from the minimum-security prison around 6 p.m. yesterday.

He was serving a seven-year sentence for convictions out of Fayette County for robbery and theft by unlawful taking.

The 32-year-old is described as a 5′ 10″ tall white man who weighs about 195 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes.

If you see Baker, you’re asked to call KSP at 606-573-3131 or the Bell County Forestry Camp at 606-337-7069.